MEDLANT Sailor of the Year Announced

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 15, 2022) - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Kirk Bishop, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Great Lakes, poses for a photo after being announced as MEDLANT Sailor of the Year, April 15, 2022. Naval Medical Forces Atlantic provides well-trained medical experts, operating as high performance teams, to project medical power in support of naval superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

