PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 15, 2022) - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Kirk Bishop, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Great Lakes, poses for a photo after being announced as MEDLANT Sailor of the Year, April 15, 2022. Naval Medical Forces Atlantic provides well-trained medical experts, operating as high performance teams, to project medical power in support of naval superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 11:31
|Photo ID:
|7145263
|VIRIN:
|220415-N-KC192-1055
|Resolution:
|1817x2733
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MEDLANT Sailor of the Year Announced [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
