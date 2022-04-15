MEDLANT Sailor of the Year Announced

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 15, 2022) - Command Master Chief Zachary Pryor, far left, assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, Command Master Chief Veronica Brittenum, close left, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Great Lakes, and Rear Adm. Darin Via, far right, commander Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, pose for a photo with the MEDLANT Sailor of the Year Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Kirk Bishop, also assigned to NMRTC Great Lakes, April 15, 2022. Naval Medical Forces Atlantic provides well-trained medical experts, operating as high performance teams, to project medical power in support of naval superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

