Military children who attend Anne Arundel County Schools participate in a Month of the Military Child panel discussion April 5, 2022. The students talked about their unique experiences growing up with military parents. (Courtesy image)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 11:13
|Photo ID:
|7145249
|VIRIN:
|220413-D-XX706-547
|Resolution:
|525x297
|Size:
|35.63 KB
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Month of the Military Child: Growing resilient youth [Image 2 of 2], by Tammie Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Month of the Military Child: Growing resilient youth
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT