April is Month of the Military Child; a time to recognize the unique struggles military children face and celebrate their resiliency. The Fort Meade Child and Youth Services staff will celebrate the Month of the Military Child by wearing purple for Purple Up Day April 15, 2022. The State of Maryland will celebrate Purple Up Day April 20, 2022. (Courtesy graphic)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Date Posted: 04.15.2022 11:13 Photo ID: 7145248 VIRIN: 220413-D-XX706-467 Resolution: 750x421 Size: 82.69 KB Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Month of the Military Child: Growing resilient youth [Image 2 of 2], by Tammie Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.