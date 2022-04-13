Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Month of the Military Child: Growing resilient youth [Image 1 of 2]

    Month of the Military Child: Growing resilient youth

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Tammie Moore 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    April is Month of the Military Child; a time to recognize the unique struggles military children face and celebrate their resiliency. The Fort Meade Child and Youth Services staff will celebrate the Month of the Military Child by wearing purple for Purple Up Day April 15, 2022. The State of Maryland will celebrate Purple Up Day April 20, 2022. (Courtesy graphic)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 11:13
    Photo ID: 7145248
    VIRIN: 220413-D-XX706-467
    Resolution: 750x421
    Size: 82.69 KB
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child: Growing resilient youth [Image 2 of 2], by Tammie Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Month of the Military Child: Growing resilient youth
    Month of the Military Child: Growing resilient youth

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Month of the Military Child: Growing resilient youth

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Month of the Military Child
    Fort George G. Meade
    FGGM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT