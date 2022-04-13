April is Month of the Military Child; a time to recognize the unique struggles military children face and celebrate their resiliency. The Fort Meade Child and Youth Services staff will celebrate the Month of the Military Child by wearing purple for Purple Up Day April 15, 2022. The State of Maryland will celebrate Purple Up Day April 20, 2022. (Courtesy graphic)
Month of the Military Child: Growing resilient youth
