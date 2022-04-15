MEDCoE Commanding General recognizes 68W Combat Medic Trainee on his acceptance to West Point

Pfc. Samuel Olson, an Advanced Individual Training Soldier assigned to Foxtrot Company, 232nd Medical Battalion, poses for a photo , at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, March 29, 2022. Olson is training to become a 68W Combat Medic and currently serves as student first sergeant for Class 33-22 and was recently accepted to attend the U. S. Military Academy at West Point.

