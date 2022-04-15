Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MEDCoE Commanding General recognizes 68W Combat Medic Trainee on his acceptance to West Point [Image 3 of 3]

    MEDCoE Commanding General recognizes 68W Combat Medic Trainee on his acceptance to West Point

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Pfc. Samuel Olson, an Advanced Individual Training Soldier assigned to Foxtrot Company, 232nd Medical Battalion, poses for a photo , at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, March 29, 2022. Olson is training to become a 68W Combat Medic and currently serves as student first sergeant for Class 33-22 and was recently accepted to attend the U. S. Military Academy at West Point.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 10:30
    Photo ID: 7145198
    VIRIN: 220415-A-WK488-003
    Resolution: 989x1447
    Size: 334.06 KB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDCoE Commanding General recognizes 68W Combat Medic Trainee on his acceptance to West Point [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MEDCoE Commanding General recognizes 68W Combat Medic Trainee on his acceptance to West Point
    MEDCoE Commanding General recognizes 68W Combat Medic Trainee on his acceptance to West Point
    MEDCoE Commanding General recognizes 68W Combat Medic Trainee on his acceptance to West Point

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MEDCoE Commanding General recognizes 68W Combat Medic Trainee on his acceptance to West Point

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT