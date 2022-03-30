Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MEDCoE Commanding General recognizes 68W Combat Medic Trainee on his acceptance to West Point [Image 1 of 3]

    MEDCoE Commanding General recognizes 68W Combat Medic Trainee on his acceptance to West Point

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Maj. Gen. Dennis LeMaster, commanding general U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, presents Pfc. Samuel Olson, Foxtrot Company, 232nd Medical Battalion, with a commander’s coin upon his acceptance to attend the U. S. Military Academy at West Point, during a coin ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 30, 2022. Olson is an Advanced Individual Training student training to become a 68W Combat Medic, and after graduating will begin the next phase of his Army career at West Point.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 10:30
    Photo ID: 7145196
    VIRIN: 220415-A-WK488-001
    Resolution: 2047x1535
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDCoE Commanding General recognizes 68W Combat Medic Trainee on his acceptance to West Point [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MEDCoE Commanding General recognizes 68W Combat Medic Trainee on his acceptance to West Point
    MEDCoE Commanding General recognizes 68W Combat Medic Trainee on his acceptance to West Point
    MEDCoE Commanding General recognizes 68W Combat Medic Trainee on his acceptance to West Point

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MEDCoE Commanding General recognizes 68W Combat Medic Trainee on his acceptance to West Point

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT