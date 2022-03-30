MEDCoE Commanding General recognizes 68W Combat Medic Trainee on his acceptance to West Point

Maj. Gen. Dennis LeMaster, commanding general U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, presents Pfc. Samuel Olson, Foxtrot Company, 232nd Medical Battalion, with a commander’s coin upon his acceptance to attend the U. S. Military Academy at West Point, during a coin ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 30, 2022. Olson is an Advanced Individual Training student training to become a 68W Combat Medic, and after graduating will begin the next phase of his Army career at West Point.

