    New Jersey MEDEVAC supports Medical Simulation Training Center [Image 18 of 21]

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Toth, left, shows Soldiers how to set up a patient hoist during a combat lifesaver course run by the Medical Simulation Training Center on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 14, 2022. The Medical Simulation Training Center provides realistic medical training to both medical and non-medical Soldiers in the Active, Reserve and National Guard, and provide hands-on instruction on the latest battlefield trauma and critical care techniques. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 10:22
    Photo ID: 7145185
    VIRIN: 220414-Z-NI803-1421
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey MEDEVAC supports Medical Simulation Training Center [Image 21 of 21], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MEDEVAC
    Black Hawk
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    National Guard
    Medical Simulation Training Center
    New Jersey National Guard

