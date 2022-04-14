New Jersey MEDEVAC supports Medical Simulation Training Center

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Toth, left, shows Soldiers how to set up a patient hoist during a combat lifesaver course run by the Medical Simulation Training Center on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 14, 2022. The Medical Simulation Training Center provides realistic medical training to both medical and non-medical Soldiers in the Active, Reserve and National Guard, and provide hands-on instruction on the latest battlefield trauma and critical care techniques. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

