U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Toth, left, a flight medic with Det. 1, C Co., 1-171st MEDEVAC demonstrates a patient hoist with a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter during a combat lifesaver course run by the Medical Simulation Training Center on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 14, 2022. The Medical Simulation Training Center provides realistic medical training to both medical and non-medical Soldiers in the Active, Reserve and National Guard, and provide hands-on instruction on the latest battlefield trauma and critical care techniques. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 10:22
|Photo ID:
|7145186
|VIRIN:
|220414-Z-NI803-1455
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, New Jersey MEDEVAC supports Medical Simulation Training Center [Image 21 of 21], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
