    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VADM Kilby Addresses Hampton Roads Naval ROTC [Image 2 of 2]

    VADM Kilby Addresses Hampton Roads Naval ROTC

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, Va. (April. 15, 2022) Vice Adm. James Kilby, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and commander, Task Force 80, answers questions during a Q and A session with approximately 220 midshipmen and officer candidates of the Hampton Roads Naval ROTC (HRNROTC) gathered at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va. April 15, 2022. In an hour-long discussion Kilby shared personal struggles and successes throughout his 36-year career as a career surface warfare officer, providing valuable insight to the future leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. William B. Tisdale)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 09:22
    Photo ID: 7144980
    VIRIN: 220415-N-N0701-0006
    Resolution: 2600x1733
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VADM Kilby Addresses Hampton Roads Naval ROTC [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    NROTC
    USFFC
    Kilby

