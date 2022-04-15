NORFOLK, Va. (April. 15, 2022) Vice Adm. James Kilby, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and commander, Task Force 80, answers questions during a Q and A session with approximately 220 midshipmen and officer candidates of the Hampton Roads Naval ROTC (HRNROTC) gathered at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va. April 15, 2022. In an hour-long discussion Kilby shared personal struggles and successes throughout his 36-year career as a career surface warfare officer, providing valuable insight to the future leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. William B. Tisdale)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2022 Date Posted: 04.15.2022 09:22 Photo ID: 7144980 VIRIN: 220415-N-N0701-0006 Resolution: 2600x1733 Size: 1.13 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VADM Kilby Addresses Hampton Roads Naval ROTC [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.