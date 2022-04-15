VADM Kilby Addresses Hampton Roads Naval ROTC

NORFOLK, Va. (April. 15, 2022) Vice Adm. James Kilby, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and commander, Task Force 80, speaks with approximately 220 midshipmen and officer candidates of the Hampton Roads Naval ROTC (HRNROTC) gathered at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va. April 15, 2022. In an hour-long discussion Kilby shared personal struggles and successes throughout his 36-year career as a career surface warfare officer, providing valuable insight to the future leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. William B. Tisdale)

