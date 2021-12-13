Members of the 103rd Maintenance Group inspect the propeller of a C-130H Hercules aircraft, December 13, 2021, East Granby, Connecticut. The maintainers began preparing the aircraft for flight at sunrise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 09:21
|Photo ID:
|7144972
|VIRIN:
|211213-Z-OC517-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1007.27 KB
|Location:
|EAST GRANBY, CT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Maintenance at sunrise [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT