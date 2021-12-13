Maintenance at sunrise

Air Force Master Sgt. Chad Wink, an airlift and special mission aircraft maintenance craftsman assigned to the 103rd Maintenance Group, applies heat to a C-130H aircraft propeller, December 13, 2021, East Granby, Connecticut. At sunrise, members of the 103rd Maintenance Group prepared the aircraft for flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

