Maintenance at sunrise

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tamara Dabney 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Air Force Master Sgt. Chad Wink, an airlift and special mission aircraft maintenance craftsman assigned to the 103rd Maintenance Group, applies heat to a C-130H aircraft propeller, December 13, 2021, East Granby, Connecticut. At sunrise, members of the 103rd Maintenance Group prepared the aircraft for flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Crew Chief
    Connecticut
    C-130
    Flying Yankees
    103rd AW

