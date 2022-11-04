Date Taken: 04.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.15.2022 08:52 Photo ID: 7144960 VIRIN: 220411-A-VS818-1007 Resolution: 5347x3565 Size: 11.28 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Office of the Provost Marshal General Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Laura Buchta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.