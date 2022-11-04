Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Office of the Provost Marshal General Award Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    Office of the Provost Marshal General Award Ceremony

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Laura Buchta 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    The Provost Marshal General U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Duane Miller hosts a hail and farewell and award ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., April 11, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Laura Buchta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 08:52
    Photo ID: 7144960
    VIRIN: 220411-A-VS818-1007
    Resolution: 5347x3565
    Size: 11.28 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Office of the Provost Marshal General Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Laura Buchta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    award ceremony
    Pentagon
    Arlington
    Provost Marshal General
    Maj. Gen. Duane Miller

