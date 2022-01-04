Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines aboard USS Ross hold small arms shoot [Image 10 of 10]

    Marines aboard USS Ross hold small arms shoot

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220204-N-UN585-1255 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 1, 2022) Marines assigned to Task Force 61/2.4 participate in a small arms shoot aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, April 1. Task Group 61/2.4 is part of Task Force 61/2, which will temporarily provide command and control support to the commander of U.S. Sixth Fleet to synchronize Navy and Marine Corps units and capabilities already in theater, in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 07:34
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    USMC
    Marines
    gunshoot
    USS Ross (DDG 71)

