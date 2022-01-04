220204-N-UN585-1180 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 1, 2022) Marines assigned to Task Force 61/2.4 participate in a small arms shoot aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, April 1. Task Group 61/2.4 is part of Task Force 61/2, which will temporarily provide command and control support to the commander of U.S. Sixth Fleet to synchronize Navy and Marine Corps units and capabilities already in theater, in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.15.2022 07:33 Photo ID: 7144879 VIRIN: 220401-N-UN585-1180 Resolution: 4353x3048 Size: 1.35 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines aboard USS Ross hold small arms shoot [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.