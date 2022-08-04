CLR-17 Field Meet

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, participate in a game of dodgeball during a field meet held by CLR 17 on Camp Pendleton, California, April 8, 2022. The field meet was held to boost morale and camaraderie throughout the regiment.

