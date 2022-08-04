Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLR-17 Field Meet

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, participate in a unit pugil stick competition during a field meet held by CLR 17 on Camp Pendleton, California, April 8, 2022. The field meet was held to boost morale and camaraderie throughout the regiment.

    This work, CLR-17 Field Meet [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Maximiliano Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

