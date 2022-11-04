Zama students gain engineering, architecture insight from JED professionals

Priscilla Pierre, right, and Keshawn McNeill, center, both seniors at Zama Middle High School, listen to Brian Grogan, an engineer assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan Engineer District, as he discusses building designs. The students were at JED April 11 through 15 to take part in the Exemplary Engineering Experience, or E3, Career Practicum Mentorship Program.
