    Zama students gain engineering, architecture insight from JED professionals [Image 1 of 3]

    Zama students gain engineering, architecture insight from JED professionals

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Priscilla Pierre, right, and Keshawn McNeill, center, both seniors at Zama Middle High School, visit an engineer’s office while escorted by Kevin Hill, left, an architect assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan Engineer District. The students were there April 11 through 15 to take part in the Exemplary Engineering Experience, or E3, Career Practicum Mentorship Program.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 02:31
    Photo ID: 7144749
    VIRIN: 220411-A-HP857-043
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 480.43 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    imcom-pacific
    Zama Middle High School
    target_news_asiapacific
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Japan Engineer District

