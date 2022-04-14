Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Outdoor Recreation

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Melissa Diehl 

    U.S. Army Garrison Daegu

    Participants of the 2021 Cycling Challenge take part in a group ride in Gachang Valley, South Korea.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Daegu Family MWR Brings Back the Hiking and Cycling Challenge

