Daegu Family MWR Brings Back the Hiking and Cycling Challenge

CAMP WALKER, Republic of Korea - U.S. Army Garrison Daegu Outdoor Recreation (ODR) is bringing back one of its most popular programs when the Korea-wide Hiking and Cycling Challenge returns May 1.

Area IV community members can visit their local ODR and sign up for the 1,000 kilometers cycling challenge or the 500 kilometers hiking challenge. Participants will have from May 1 – August 31 to record their distance hiked or cycled using a distance tracking app with GPS capability. Distances are reported to Outdoor Recreation and prizes are earned based on specific milestones.

A program kick-off meeting and monthly meetings will be held educating the Area IV community about the bike and hiking trails of Korea, local cycling and hiking resources, recommended packing lists for long trips, and more. Exclusive invite-only hikes and bike rides will also be held during the challenge period.

“Korea has one of the best cycling infrastructures in the world with its 4 Rivers Trail System. It also has amazing hiking opportunities around every corner,” said Daegu Family and MWR Supervisory Recreation Specialist Shawn Johnson, who also participated in the challenge last year. “This is a great way to get out, explore Korea, meet new people and hit amazing fitness goals.”

The program was first introduced in 2021 with 100 hikers and 85 cyclists participating, reporting 65,165 kilometers in total.

Registration opens April 15. USAG Daegu community members interested in participating in the challenge can stop by the Camp Walker Community Activities Center or call 0503-363-2270 for more information.

