    DEDEDO, GUAM

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin Tan 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marines pose for a photo with the faculty and staff from Finegayan Elementary School after a volunteer event held at the school in Dededo, Guam, April 13, 2022. Marines from the base assisted the school in relocating new textbooks for various grade levels. The event served as an opportunity to engage with the local community and continue to foster the relationship between MCB Camp Blaz and Finegayan Elementary School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 21:03
    Location: DEDEDO, GU 
    This work, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz volunteers at Finegayan Elementary School [Image 6 of 6], by GySgt Rubin Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

