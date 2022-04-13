U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Devan Felver, the data systems administrator for Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, assists with moving textbooks during a volunteer event at Finegayan Elementary School in Dededo, Guam, April 13, 2022. Marines from the base assisted the school in relocating new textbooks for various grade levels. The event served as an opportunity to engage with the local community and continue to foster the relationship between MCB Camp Blaz and Finegayan Elementary School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 21:03 Photo ID: 7144486 VIRIN: 220413-M-YE163-1017 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 1.29 MB Location: DEDEDO, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz volunteers at Finegayan Elementary School [Image 6 of 6], by GySgt Rubin Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.