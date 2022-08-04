3rd MAW CG visits Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

Donald Baldwin, the chief of staff for Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, gives an orientation brief to U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bradford Gering, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during a visit to MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, April 8, 2022. The visit to MCB Camp Blaz included meeting with leadership and key personnel, and a tour of MCB Camp Blaz facilities and construction sites. Visits to MCB Camp Blaz allow the local community and strategic partners to engage with the base while strengthening and enhancing their partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

