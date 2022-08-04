Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd MAW CG visits Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz [Image 2 of 3]

    3rd MAW CG visits Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin Tan 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Colter Bahlau, the operations officer for Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, center, greets Maj. Gen. Bradford Gering, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, left, during his arrival to Andersen Air Force Base for a visit to MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, April 8, 2022. The visit to MCB Camp Blaz included meeting with leadership and key personnel, and a tour of MCB Camp Blaz facilities and construction sites. Visits to MCB Camp Blaz allow the local community and strategic partners to engage with the base while strengthening and enhancing their partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 20:55
    Photo ID: 7144474
    VIRIN: 220408-M-YE163-1005
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd MAW CG visits Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz [Image 3 of 3], by GySgt Rubin Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd MAW CG visits Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    3rd MAW CG visits Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    3rd MAW CG visits Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    General
    3rd MAW
    Marines
    Aviation
    MCB Camp Blaz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT