    3rd MUNS receives munitions, largest Air Force barge operation [Image 6 of 7]

    3rd MUNS receives munitions, largest Air Force barge operation

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Samuel Colvin 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen with the 3rd Munitions Squadron offload BLU-111 munitions from a shipping container at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 12, 2022. Over the course of eight days, the 3rd MUNS received the largest barge operation for the Air Force totalling 150,000 pounds of explosive weight. This is the 3rd MUNS annual inventory restock of both training and real-world munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Colvin)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 20:20
    Photo ID: 7144442
    VIRIN: 220412-F-YL679-1077
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd MUNS receives munitions, largest Air Force barge operation [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Samuel Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ammo
    JBER
    3WG
    3rd Wing

