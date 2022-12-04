U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Bryce McBride, left, and Robert Smith, 3rd Munitions Squadron stockpile management crew chiefs, created a plan to store large shipments of munitions at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 12, 2022. Over the course of eight days, the 3rd MUNS received the largest barge operation for the Air Force totalling 150,000 pounds of explosive weight. This is the 3rd MUNS annual inventory restock of both training and real-world munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Colvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 20:20 Photo ID: 7144443 VIRIN: 220412-F-YL679-1085 Resolution: 5067x3382 Size: 5.82 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd MUNS receives munitions, largest Air Force barge operation [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Samuel Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.