NTAG Pittsburgh records radio commercials

220414-N-RB168-0037 (April 14, 2022) – Senior Chief Navy Counselor Justin Noble, left, and Operations Specialist 2nd Class John Murray, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, speak after recording radio commercials in the WDVE-FM studio as part of an iHEART media campaign designed to increase Navy awareness. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

