    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NTAG Pittsburgh records radio commercials [Image 3 of 3]

    NTAG Pittsburgh records radio commercials

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    220414-N-RB168-0037 (April 14, 2022) – Senior Chief Navy Counselor Justin Noble, left, and Operations Specialist 2nd Class John Murray, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, speak after recording radio commercials in the WDVE-FM studio as part of an iHEART media campaign designed to increase Navy awareness. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 19:13
    Photo ID: 7144318
    VIRIN: 220414-N-RB168-0037
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
