220414-N-RB168-0018 PITTSBURGH (April 14, 2022) – From left, Chief Navy Counselor Scott McBride, Operations Specialist 2nd Class John Murray, Chief Yeoman Shannon Clarett, and WDVE-FM production director Bill Cameron prepare to record radio commercials as part of an iHEART media campaign designed to increase Navy awareness. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 19:13 Photo ID: 7144316 VIRIN: 220414-N-RB168-0018 Resolution: 4480x3200 Size: 1.68 MB Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Pittsburgh records radio commercials [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.