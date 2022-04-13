Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Flight Deck Takeoff [Image 5 of 5]

    Makin Island Flight Deck Takeoff

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220413-N-VS068-2020

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Jonathan Walker, right, and Airman Kory Vogel direct a CH-53E Super Stallion, assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462, during takeoff from the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 13. Aviation Boatswain’s Mates direct the movement and spotting of aircraft ashore and afloat. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Flight Deck Takeoff [Image 5 of 5], by SN Kendra Helmbrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

