Makin Island Flight Deck Takeoff

220413-N-VS068-2020



PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Jonathan Walker, right, and Airman Kory Vogel direct a CH-53E Super Stallion, assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462, during takeoff from the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 13. Aviation Boatswain’s Mates direct the movement and spotting of aircraft ashore and afloat. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN