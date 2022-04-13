Makin Island Dental Department Provides Service

220413-N-VS068-1056



PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2022) – Lt. Cmdr. Yamel Ramirez performs a dental procedure aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 13. Makin Island’s Dental Department provides dental cleanings, routine exams, oral hygiene instruction, minor surgeries and emergency procedures to the crew in port and at sea. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht)

Date Taken: 04.13.2022
Location: PACIFIC OCEAN