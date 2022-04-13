Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Dental Department Provides Service [Image 4 of 5]

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2022) – Lt. Cmdr. Yamel Ramirez performs a dental procedure aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 13. Makin Island’s Dental Department provides dental cleanings, routine exams, oral hygiene instruction, minor surgeries and emergency procedures to the crew in port and at sea. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht)

