WTI 2-22: HIMARS Operations 

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. William Day, left, and Sgt. Charles Conaser, both from Kilo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, inspect an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22, near Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, California, April 13, 2022. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dean Gurule)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 14:26
|Photo ID:
|7143671
|VIRIN:
|220413-M-HA226-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
