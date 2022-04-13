Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 2-22: HIMARS Operations  [Image 6 of 6]

    WTI 2-22: HIMARS Operations 

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dean Gurule 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Samuel Schouten from 2nd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, guides an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) back to a concealed position during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22, near Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, California, April 13, 2022. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dean Gurule)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 14:20
    Photo ID: 7143674
    VIRIN: 220413-M-HA226-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 2-22: HIMARS Operations  [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Dean Gurule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    marforres
    2nd Battalion 14th Marine Regiment
    MAWTS-1
    WTI
    M142 HIMARS
    WTI 2-22
    K 2/14

