U.S. Army service members with the 10th Homeland Response Force, Washington National Guard, conduct a three-day collective training event at the Spokane Fire Training Center, Wash., April 8-10, 2022. The objective was to rapidly deploy and establish a multifunctional decontamination facility in response to a notional CBRN disaster. The 10th HRF is a joint Army-Air Force program designed to quickly alert, assemble and deploy a domestic response asset to assist civilian authorities in FEMA Region 10. 10th HRF elements can conduct search and rescue, medical treatment, and security as needed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 14:13 Photo ID: 7143661 VIRIN: 220409-Z-YS961-808 Resolution: 4946x3297 Size: 3.57 MB Location: SPOKANE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th HRF conducts joint CBRN training in Spokane [Image 23 of 23], by SGT Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.