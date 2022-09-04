Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th HRF conducts joint CBRN training in Spokane [Image 18 of 23]

    10th HRF conducts joint CBRN training in Spokane

    SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon 

    96th Troop Command

    U.S. Army service members with the 10th Homeland Response Force, Washington National Guard, conduct a three-day collective training event at the Spokane Fire Training Center, Wash., April 8-10, 2022. The objective was to rapidly deploy and establish a multifunctional decontamination facility in response to a notional CBRN disaster. The 10th HRF is a joint Army-Air Force program designed to quickly alert, assemble and deploy a domestic response asset to assist civilian authorities in FEMA Region 10. 10th HRF elements can conduct search and rescue, medical treatment, and security as needed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 14:13
    Photo ID: 7143659
    VIRIN: 220409-Z-YS961-792
    Resolution: 4831x3221
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: SPOKANE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th HRF conducts joint CBRN training in Spokane [Image 23 of 23], by SGT Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

