    1st Infantry Division Warrant Officer makes history [Image 3 of 3]

    1st Infantry Division Warrant Officer makes history

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Pvt. Steven Johnson 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Temeko Westbrook, a Soldier with the 1st Infantry Division, gives a speech at her promotion ceremony, April 13, 2022, on Fort Riley, Kansas. Westbrook joined the prestigious three percent of women who make up Chief Warrant Officer 5 in the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Steven Johnson)

