1st Infantry Division Warrant Officer makes history

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Temeko Westbrook, a Soldier with the 1st Infantry Division, gives a speech at her promotion ceremony, April 13, 2022, on Fort Riley, Kansas. Westbrook joined the prestigious three percent of women who make up Chief Warrant Officer 5 in the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Steven Johnson)

