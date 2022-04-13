1st Infantry Division Warrant Officer makes history

FORT RILEY, Kan. – Fellow Soldiers, friends, and Family celebrated the promotion of Chief Warrant Officer 4 Temeko Westbrook to Chief Warrant Officer 5 at Victory Hall, Fort Riley, Kansas April 13, 2022.

Westbrook has now entered a rare group, in which just three percent of all females in the army achieve the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 5. She was also the only one out of 150 Soldiers to go up for the promotion and get it.

“It feels great to help the Army with representation by reaching a rank that so few females have achieved before," stated Westbrook. “I hope to continue on my journey in the army and be able to help in what ways that I can."

Westbrook’s promotion ceremony was hosted by Brigadier General Frank J. Stanco Jr., acting senior commander, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley.

“It’s a special day for the chief and her family,” Stanco said. He also added, “She has served in every echelon of her work throughout her career and continually been a leader. Throughout her 26 years of service she has demonstrated that she is well deserving of this."

Some notable guests for her promotion ceremony were Lieutenant General Charles R. Hamilton, Deputy Chief of Staff, Department of the Army, G-4, who flew in from Washington D.C. to take part in the historic occasion.

“She serves as an example for all the warrant officers. She is both a Soldier and leader before she thinks of herself. I look forward to seeing what she can do in her new rank,” said Hamilton.

Westbrook’s promotion adds to her decorated career, where she has earned numerous medals, awards and citations. Over her extensive career she was afforded the opportunity to attend numerous military schools.

Growing up in Carrollton, Mississippi, Westbrook graduated from high school and was registering for college when she decided to have her father take her to the recruiter’s office in 1996 where she joined the army as a Bell Attack Helicopter Cobra mechanic at the rank of private.

“My father has been by my side every day throughout this journey and I love him so much for the support he has given to me throughout my career,” said Westbrook.

After 16 years of enlisted service, Westbrook transitioned over to the Warrant Officer Corps and worked her way up to the highest rank in the corps.

After Brig. Gen. Stanco’s opening, he joined Westbrook and her father on the stage to bestow her new rank of Chief Warrant Officer 5. Westbrook followed up with restating her Oath of Office, which was given by Maj. Jamie Hickman.

Remarks throughout the ceremony continually showed that her selflessness, leadership, potential, diligence, and work ethic were all instrumental in her promotion.

CW5 Westbrook currently serves as the Senior Aviation Maintenance Technician for the Chief of Staff, G-4 within the 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kansas.

Westbrook’s advice to new Warrant Officers is “work hard, have a ‘business-as-usual’ mentality, and put 100 percent effort in."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 13:26 Story ID: 418511 Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Hometown: NORTH CARROLLTON, MS, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Infantry Division Warrant Officer makes history, by PFC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.