    Military Youth Participate in "Plant Camp" at Portland Air National Guard Base [Image 1 of 2]

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    142nd Wing

    Military connected youth participate in a "Plant Camp" at Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. The event was hosted by volunteers from the USO and the US Forestry Service, and aimed to educate kids about plant life and outdoor activities. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    This work, Military Youth Participate in "Plant Camp" at Portland Air National Guard Base [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

