Military connected youth participate in a "Plant Camp" at Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. The event was hosted by volunteers from the USO and the US Forestry Service, and aimed to educate kids about plant life and outdoor activities. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank)

Date Taken: 04.10.2022 Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US