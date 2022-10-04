Smokey The Bear joins military connected youth during a "Plant Camp" at Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. The event was hosted by volunteers from the USO and the US Forestry Service, and aimed to educate kids about plant life and outdoor activities. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 11:26 Photo ID: 7143022 VIRIN: 220410-Z-WT152-0033 Resolution: 4819x3213 Size: 7.27 MB Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Smokey The Bear Joins "Plant Camp" at Portland Air National Guard Base [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.