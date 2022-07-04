Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VX delivered: Rockets transported for destruction [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Jana Felts 

    Army Chemical Materials Activity

    Blue Grass Chemical Activity personnel strap the last of the VX rockets onto a tray for loading into an enhanced on-site container.

    chemical weapons
    Army Materiel Command
    Joint Munitions Command
    Blue Grass Army Depot
    Chemical Materials Activity
    munitions movement

