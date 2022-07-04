Blue Grass Chemical Activity personnel strap the last of the VX rockets onto a tray for loading into an enhanced on-site container.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 10:22
|Photo ID:
|7142948
|VIRIN:
|220407-A-WD099-960
|Resolution:
|4475x4000
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VX delivered: Rockets transported for destruction [Image 2 of 2], by Jana Felts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
