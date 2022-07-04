Blue Grass Chemical Activity toxic materials handlers guide the last of the VX rockets into an enhanced on-site container for delivery to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant for demilitarization.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 10:22 Photo ID: 7142949 VIRIN: 220407-A-WD099-075 Resolution: 5786x3493 Size: 2.25 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VX delivered: Rockets transported for destruction [Image 2 of 2], by Jana Felts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.