    Parents Flood the Walk at LES [Image 3 of 4]

    Parents Flood the Walk at LES

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Lakenheath Elementary School hosts a Flood the Walk event where parents clap for students as they enter the school for Month of the Military Child at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 14, 2022. During the month of April, the Department of Defense celebrates the Month of the Military Child to highlight the sacrifices military children make on the homefront while their parents serve the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 07:59
    Photo ID: 7142712
    VIRIN: 220414-F-TF632-0016
    Resolution: 4994x3323
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parents Flood the Walk at LES [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DoDEA
    Month of the Military Child
    Liberty Wing

