Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Parents Flood the Walk at LES [Image 1 of 4]

    Parents Flood the Walk at LES

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Aircraft fly in formation over Lakenheath Elementary School kicking off the Flood the Walk event at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 14, 2022 in support of Month of the Military Child. April is designated as the Month of the Military Child by the Department of Defense Education Activity and was established to underscore the important role children play in the Armed Forces community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 07:59
    Photo ID: 7142710
    VIRIN: 220414-F-TF632-0005
    Resolution: 4925x3277
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parents Flood the Walk at LES [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Parents Flood the Walk at LES
    Parents Flood the Walk at LES
    Parents Flood the Walk at LES
    Parents Flood the Walk at LES

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoDEA
    Month of the Military Child
    Liberty Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT