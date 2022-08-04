Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix – 353rd CACMD (Civil Affairs Command) / “Zero and Grounding” [Image 5 of 9]

    Fort Dix – 353rd CACMD (Civil Affairs Command) / “Zero and Grounding”

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The 353rd CACMD (Civil Affairs Command) a reserve unit located in Staten Island, New York. The unit is here on the Fort Dix Range Complex Range 28 completing “Zero and Grounding” training. The 353rd Civil Affairs Command organizes, trains, and equips assigned Civil Affairs forces to mobilize, deploy, conduct civil military operations, and redeploy in order to support Geographic Combatant Commander mission requirements. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 07:27
    Photo ID: 7142670
    VIRIN: 220408-O-BC272-441
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 718.57 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

