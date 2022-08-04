Fort Dix – 353rd CACMD (Civil Affairs Command) / “Zero and Grounding”

The 353rd CACMD (Civil Affairs Command) a reserve unit located in Staten Island, New York. The unit is here on the Fort Dix Range Complex Range 28 completing “Zero and Grounding” training. The 353rd Civil Affairs Command organizes, trains, and equips assigned Civil Affairs forces to mobilize, deploy, conduct civil military operations, and redeploy in order to support Geographic Combatant Commander mission requirements. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

