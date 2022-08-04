Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix – 250th BSB (Brigade Support Battalion) / Table VI Qualification Fire Stage [Image 4 of 5]

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The 250th BSB (Brigade Support Battalion) are at the Fort Dix Range Complex on Range 34. This Army unit is located at the Teaneck Armory in Teaneck, New Jersey. The unit is training completing their Table VI Qualification Fire Stage training using M4A1 fully automatic. This weapon is shorter and lighter variant off the M16. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

    This work, Fort Dix – 250th BSB (Brigade Support Battalion) / Table VI Qualification Fire Stage [Image 5 of 5], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

