Fort Dix – 250th BSB (Brigade Support Battalion) / Table VI Qualification Fire Stage

The 250th BSB (Brigade Support Battalion) are at the Fort Dix Range Complex on Range 34. This Army unit is located at the Teaneck Armory in Teaneck, New Jersey. The unit is training completing their Table VI Qualification Fire Stage training using M4A1 fully automatic. This weapon is shorter and lighter variant off the M16. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

