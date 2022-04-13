COMNAV REGION EUROPE, AFRICA, CENTRAL SAILOR OF THE YEAR 2021

NAPLES, ITALY –– Rear Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, poses for a photo with the region Sailors of the Year nominees and winner in Naples, Italy, April 13, 2022. Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erika L. Kugler)
