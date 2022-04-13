Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMNAV REGION EUROPE, AFRICA, CENTRAL SAILOR OF THE YEAR 2021

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erika Kugler 

    Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central

    NAPLES, ITALY –– Rear Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, poses for a photo with the region Sailors of the Year nominees and winner in Naples, Italy, April 13, 2022. Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erika L. Kugler)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 07:21
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Hometown: LAGOS, NG
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMNAV REGION EUROPE, AFRICA, CENTRAL SAILOR OF THE YEAR 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Erika Kugler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COMNAVREGION EURAFCENT selects EURAFCENT Senior Sailor of the Year

    NAS SIGONELLA
    SAILOR OF THE YEAR
    COMNAV REGION EURAFCENT

