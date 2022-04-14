COMNAVREGION EURAFCENT selects EURAFCENT Senior Sailor of the Year

NAPLES, Italy— Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) selected Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 1st Class Oladunni Ahmed, from Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, as fiscal year 2021 EURAFCENT Senior Sailor of the Year, April 13, 2022.

Ahmed, a native of Lagos, Nigeria, will continue on to the next echelon to compete for the Commander, Navy Installation Command Shore Sailor of the Year in May. If selected, Ahmed would be meritoriously promoted to chief petty officer.

“It might seem like this is the highlight of this week, I truly appreciate the honor and the opportunity to represent the Region, but the highlight of this week is meeting with senior leadership and getting to know all the nominees present,” said Ahmed. “It is the best night of my life. And it was made better by the support of [the other nominees] I never felt like I was competing against you, you just make me better.”

While it was a hard decision, Ahmed stood out due to his excellent boardmanship, professionalism and outstanding leadership initiatives.

“I would like every Sailor, and every future Sailor, out there to know that there is a lot of benefit in the Navy,” said Ahmed. “There is room in the Navy not just for yourself, but for every individual you meet out there. Seek to make people better.”

Ahmed immigrated to the United States in 2013 and joined the Navy in 2014. He said he was inspired to give back to the country he chose to be his new home.

“I believe that I owe a quarter of what I have, my skill, my commitment, my dedication and work to my new country,” said Ahmed. “I believed I could make a difference.”

Ahmed competed against four other Sailors of the Year from various installations in the EURAFCENT Region.

"This is the most diverse group I have ever seen," said Command Master Chief Jonathan Fields, Naval Support Activity, Naples. "You should all be proud. This was such a difficult decision for us. Seeing you here tonight, I know the future is in great hands with such capable, strong leaders."

All five nominees spent time getting to know each other and visiting various locations in the Naples area as part of Sailor of the Year Week.

Each of the members said despite being in competition with each other, they were impacted by the comradery they experienced being together.

“When you have an abundance mindset, nothing is impossible,” said Rear Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central. “You all are winners because you show the best the region has to offer and that is the teamwork you all displayed this week.”

Teamwork was a theme that rippled throughout the week and for Ahmed, the biggest lesson learned.

“If there is one thing I will take away, it is indeed true that we can work as a team, even when we are competing and all still achieve the Navy’s mission and still be better individually.”

Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.

