USS Momsen CODEP with Indonesia Navy

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 13, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92) and the Tentara Nasional Indonesia-Angkatan Laut, Bung Tomo-class corvette KRI Bung Tomo (FF 357) conducted bilateral training, providing the U.S. and Indonesian navies an opportunity to exercise and work together towards common maritime goals. Bilateral operations like this one reassure our allies and partner of the U.S. commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Lily Gebauer)

